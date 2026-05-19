Petrol costs ₹109.7 per liter in Kolkata

Fuel prices raised by 90p; second hike in 4 days

By Mudit Dube 06:52 am May 19, 202606:52 am

What's the story

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed another hike across major Indian cities, marking the second increase in a week. In New Delhi, petrol has become costlier by ₹0.87 to ₹98.64 per liter from ₹97.77, while diesel has gone up by ₹0.91 to ₹91.58 from ₹90.67 per liter, according to reports. The latest revision comes after a ₹3-per-liter hike announced on May 15, adding to the burden on consumers already facing high transport and household costs.