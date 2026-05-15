PFRDA allows NPS monthly, quarterly or yearly withdrawals until 85
Big update for NPS subscribers: You don't have to take out all your retirement money at once anymore.
Thanks to new rules from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), you will be able to receive your pension savings in monthly, quarterly, or yearly installments, right up until you turn 85.
This move is meant to give retirees more flexibility and let their money keep growing even after they stop working.
NPS corpus 20% 40% requirement unchanged
These phased withdrawals won't mess with the rule that requires you to use 20% or 40% of your corpus for a regular pension (that part stays).
Both government and private sector folks are covered.
The changes will kick in once the tech systems are ready, as per the latest PFRDA regulations.
For context, NPS now manages over 16 trillion rupees for more than 21 million people, so these updates could impact a lot of future retirees.