PFRDA allows NPS monthly, quarterly or yearly withdrawals until 85 Business May 15, 2026

Big update for NPS subscribers: You don't have to take out all your retirement money at once anymore.

Thanks to new rules from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), you will be able to receive your pension savings in monthly, quarterly, or yearly installments, right up until you turn 85.

This move is meant to give retirees more flexibility and let their money keep growing even after they stop working.