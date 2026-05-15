PFRDA allows NPS withdrawals in installments while annuity rule persists
Big update for future retirees: Starting May 15, 2026, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is rolling out new ways to access your National Pension System (NPS) savings.
Now, you can withdraw your retirement money in installments instead of all at once, while still meeting the rule that says 20% or 40% must go into an annuity for lifelong income.
RIS steady offers SPR and SUR
The new RIS Steady fund slowly lowers your stock market exposure from age 60 to 75, making things less risky as you get older.
Plus, you can pick between two withdrawal styles: Systematic Payout Rate (SPR), where you take out a set percentage each year that grows as you age, or Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR), which splits your savings into equal units paid out over time based on market value.
These options are open to both government and private-sector NPS users, but remember, payouts depend on market performance and are not guaranteed.