PFRDA allows NPS withdrawals in installments while annuity rule persists

RIS steady offers SPR and SUR

The new RIS Steady fund slowly lowers your stock market exposure from age 60 to 75, making things less risky as you get older.

Plus, you can pick between two withdrawal styles: Systematic Payout Rate (SPR), where you take out a set percentage each year that grows as you age, or Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR), which splits your savings into equal units paid out over time based on market value.

These options are open to both government and private-sector NPS users, but remember, payouts depend on market performance and are not guaranteed.