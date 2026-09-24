PhonePe hiring over 20,000 salespeople, deploying 5 million payment devices
Business
PhonePe is about to shake up digital payments in India.
PhonePe is hiring over 20,000 sales pros and rolling out 5 million payment devices over the next 12 months (through around September 2027), half of which will land in small towns and rural areas.
The goal? Make it easier for local shops everywhere to accept digital payments.
PhonePe reinvesting part of MDR earnings
Thanks to new labor rules, PhonePe can hire faster and help more merchants join the digital world.
It is also putting part of its merchant discount rate earnings back into supporting small businesses.
This move could help shop owners get access to things like credit and boost their visibility, making India's digital economy stronger for everyone.