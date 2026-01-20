The upcoming IPO will be an Offer For Sale by existing shareholders

PhonePe, India's leading fintech firm, secures SEBI approval for IPO

By Mudit Dube 02:55 pm Jan 20, 202602:55 pm

PhonePe, India's leading digital payments platform, has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company is now gearing up to file its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) in the near future. The upcoming IPO will be an Offer For Sale by existing shareholders, with no additional primary capital being raised.