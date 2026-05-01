PhonePe names Vijay Ajmera Share. Market head as Ujjwal Jain exits
PhonePe just named Vijay Ajmera as the head of its stock broking platform, Share. Market, after Ujjwal Jain stepped down to start something new.
Ajmera, who's been with PhonePe for a while and has fintech founder experience, steps in as the company ramps up its wealth and trading game, especially after snapping up WealthDesk and OpenQ in 2022.
Share. Market now 19th with 220,000 investors
Share. Market has grown fast under Jain, now ranking 19th among Indian brokers with about 220,000 active investors.
With Ajmera at the helm, leaders from mutual funds and investments will report directly to him.
Meanwhile, PhonePe is hitting pause on its IPO plans due to market uncertainty.
As for Jain? He's excited about building something new in AI for capital markets: he shared that "An AI-first world is rewriting every industry — and capital markets and wealth management are no exception. I am going in with more boldness, more clarity, and more fire than ever before,"