PhonePe, Visa unveil new payments features at Global Fintech Fest

PhonePe just partnered with Visa to roll out some cool new payment features, announced at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

Tap to Pay will roll out in phases starting 9 September 2026 for Android users, Cross Border Scan to Pay is expected to roll out soon across 14 international markets, including Singapore and Japan, and small businesses can accept cards using just their phone with Smart Accept.

PhonePe is also the first app in India to offer Visa's cross-border QR payment capability.