PhonePe, Visa unveil new payments features at Global Fintech Fest
PhonePe just partnered with Visa to roll out some cool new payment features, announced at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.
Tap to Pay will roll out in phases starting 9 September 2026 for Android users, Cross Border Scan to Pay is expected to roll out soon across 14 international markets, including Singapore and Japan, and small businesses can accept cards using just their phone with Smart Accept.
PhonePe is also the first app in India to offer Visa's cross-border QR payment capability.
Link Visa card to PhonePe payments
No more fumbling for your physical card: just link your Visa card to PhonePe and you're set for online, in-store, and even global payments.
Tap to Pay will roll out in phases starting 9 September 2026 for Android users.
Rahul Chari, Founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at PhonePe, put it, "At PhonePe, our vision has always been to build technology that makes payments universally accessible, intuitive, and secure."