PhonePe's Sameer Nigam warns valuations high, calls voice AI next
Business
PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam thinks AI itself isn't overhyped, but says company valuations are way too high.
Speaking at a startup event, he predicted that voice-based AI tools (especially those that work in local languages) will be the next big thing for how we interact with tech.
PhonePe aims major financial services expansion
Nigam expects a reality check as public markets compare across the industries. He emphasized building data and user reach for long-term success.
Even with its growth, PhonePe is still hustling like a startup, aiming to massively expand its financial services through digital insurance and smart moves into lending.