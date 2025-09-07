PhysicsWallah seeks ₹3,800cr through IPO

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has filed updated draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , seeking to raise ₹3,820 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The funds will be used for expansion and growth initiatives. The proposed IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹720 crore by promoters.

Share details Promoters to offload shares worth ₹360 crore each The promoters of PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, will each offload shares worth ₹360 crore through the OFS. Currently, both hold a 40.35% stake in the company. The Noida-based firm had filed draft papers with SEBI for an IPO via a confidential pre-filing route in March and received approval from the market regulator in July.

Fund allocation Allocation of proceeds from fresh issue PhysicsWallah has detailed its plans for the proceeds from the fresh issue. The company intends to spend ₹460.5 crore on fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centers, and ₹548.3 crore on lease payments for existing centers. It will also invest ₹47.2 crore in its subsidiary Xylem Learning, including ₹31.6 crore for new centers and ₹15.5 crore for lease payments/hostels.

Further investments Investment in Utkarsh Classes & Edutech PhysicsWallah will invest ₹33.7 crore in Utkarsh Classes & Edutech for lease payments of its centers. The company has also allocated ₹200.1 crore for server and cloud infrastructure, ₹710 crore for marketing initiatives, and ₹26.5 crore to buy an additional stake in Utkarsh Classes. PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, GATE, and UPSC through online platforms (YouTube, website/apps) as well as tech-enabled offline/hybrid centers.