FPIs pull out ₹12,257 crore from Indian equities in September

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have taken out ₹12,257 crore from Indian equities just in the first week of September 2025. This keeps up a months-long trend—August saw withdrawals of ₹34,990 crore and July had ₹17,700 crore pulled out. Altogether, FPIs have exited with a hefty ₹1.43 lakh crore so far this year.

Domestic institutional investors still buying strong Big FPI withdrawals can make the stock market more jumpy and affect how easy it is to buy or sell shares.

Luckily, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) are still buying strong, which is helping steady things.

Plus, government moves like GST tweaks and a solid 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 are keeping the market surprisingly resilient despite global drama.

Why the FPI exits? Globally, investors are nervous thanks to a stronger US dollar, new tariff talk from the US, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

At home, Indian stocks are looking expensive compared to other Asian markets—so FPIs are cashing out here and shifting money to places like China and South Korea where they see better deals.