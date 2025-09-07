Aircraft up to 20-years-old might be imported for commercial flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering changes to its regulations, allowing airlines to import aircraft up to 20 years old. This comes amid global supply chain challenges affecting plane deliveries. Currently, only pressurized aircraft up to 18 years old can be imported under certain conditions. The proposed amendments would extend this limit for pressurized aircraft to 20 years and for unpressurized aircraft to 25 years.

Regulatory changes Proposed age limits for pressurized and unpressurized aircraft The draft Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) proposes extending import age limit for pressurized aircraft from 18 to 20 years. For unpressurized aircraft, the limit would be raised from 20 to 25 years. However, for pressurized aircraft, these must not have completed economic life in terms of pressurization cycles by over 65% or reached their age limit of 20 years. For unpressurized aircraft, the decision will be on a case-by-case basis, and they must not be more than 25 years old.

Import conditions Conditions for importing unpressurized aircraft The draft CAR also lays down conditions for importing unpressurized aircraft. These would be considered on a case-by-case basis after a thorough examination of their procurement records. The imported aircraft must have flown at least 50 hours in the last six months. However, the DGCA will not approve those over 25 years old.