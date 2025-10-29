Pi42 launches INR-settled crypto options trading for Indian users
Pi42 just rolled out INR-settled crypto options trading, making it easier for Indian users to get into advanced derivatives.
You can start with as little as ₹10, and since everything's in rupees, there's no hassle with dollar conversions or complicated tax matters.
Right now, you can trade Bitcoin and Ethereum options with real-time pricing and data across 11 expiry types.
The platform offers educational resources and risk calculators
You get capped-risk trading, hedging tools, and the ability to try more complex strategies—all settled directly in INR.
The platform also offers handy resources like risk calculators and educational guides, plus a mobile-friendly interface so both newbies and seasoned traders can jump in comfortably.
Pi42 focuses on local convenience and tax efficiency
Unlike big names like Binance, Pi42 is built specifically for Indian traders—focusing on local convenience, tax efficiency, and compliance.
If you want a platform that understands the Indian market (and your wallet), this might be worth checking out.