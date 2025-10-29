Pi42 launches INR-settled crypto options trading for Indian users Business Oct 29, 2025

Pi42 just rolled out INR-settled crypto options trading, making it easier for Indian users to get into advanced derivatives.

You can start with as little as ₹10, and since everything's in rupees, there's no hassle with dollar conversions or complicated tax matters.

Right now, you can trade Bitcoin and Ethereum options with real-time pricing and data across 11 expiry types.