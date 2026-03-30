Pioneer Fil-Med plans 500cr IPO, promoters propose 125cr sale each

Funds for Bhiwadi gearbox, wind plants

The funds will help set up new gearbox and wind generator component plants in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, plus cover other business needs.

Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital are leading the IPO process.

Starting out in 1997 making filters for trains and cars, Pioneer Fil-Med now also builds traction motors, alternators, and metro platform screen doors.

This IPO is their move to get bigger and more visible.