Piyush Goyal announces $200B data center potential for $30T economy
India is making big moves in tech, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announcing a $200 billion investment potential in data centers.
He says these centers, along with semiconductors, AI, and manufacturing, are crucial for India's ambitious plan to hit a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
The recent Ease of Doing Business roundtable brought together global investors and industry leaders to talk about how these sectors will shape the country's future.
Goyal to simplify regulations, meets Schneider
To attract more investment, Goyal plans to simplify regulations and boost digital infrastructure.
He also met Carsten Schneider, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, to discuss teaming up on renewable energy and waste management.
Goyal stressed that together, they can develop scalable solutions, strengthen green supply chains, and create new opportunities for skilled talent under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, while keeping sustainability front and center.