Piyush Goyal announces $200B data center potential for $30T economy

India is making big moves in tech, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announcing a $200 billion investment potential in data centers.

He says these centers, along with semiconductors, AI, and manufacturing, are crucial for India's ambitious plan to hit a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The recent Ease of Doing Business roundtable brought together global investors and industry leaders to talk about how these sectors will shape the country's future.