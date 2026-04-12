Piyush Goyal credits government initiatives for India's record patent filings Business Apr 12, 2026

India just broke its own record with more than 143,000 patent applications filed in 2025-26, a big 30% jump from last year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said this surge was driven by government initiatives, and that domestic innovators, especially from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

With nearly 70% of applications coming from within the country, it's clear that homegrown ideas are thriving.