Piyush Goyal: India attracted $94.53 billion FDI, $843 billion total
India has pulled in a record $94.53 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) this past year, pushing the total since 2014 to $843 billion.
Announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the 12th anniversary of "Make in India," this milestone highlights how greenfield industrial smart cities are being set up under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme to build infrastructure for globally competitive manufacturing.
PLI schemes, ONDC boost jobs, orders
Big government moves like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have powered up sectors like electronics, telecom, and pharma, leading to massive investments, more exports, and over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
Plus, business reforms and platforms like ONDC are making it easier to do business and boosting digital commerce with over 4.7 billion orders placed so far.