Piyush Goyal says India and Australia working on CECA, BIT
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and Australia are working on two big deals, a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), to take their partnership to the next level.
He said these agreements aim to build on the progress made since their 2022 trade pact, making it easier for both countries to do business together.
India Australia focus on critical minerals
The focus is on critical minerals and their processing, where Australia has plenty to offer India.
They are also talking about renewable energy, education, and tech collaborations.
Plus, the deals should help solve cross-border tax hassles and make it simpler for Chartered Accountants from both sides to work in each other's countries, opening up more opportunities all around.