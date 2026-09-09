Piyush Goyal urges BRICS to build platform for women entrepreneurs

Goyal pointed out how tough it can be for entrepreneurs to get credit, find buyers, or deal with confusing business rules.

His idea? Use the new platform to share market needs, swap invoices, and bring in financial partners, especially to help women-led ventures.

He also emphasized digital tools like e-invoices and e-customs to make cross-border trade smoother, adding that 2030 is a big milestone for boosting economic cooperation.

Plus, he highlighted India's own efforts: 560 million small business loans (most going to women) and nearly 300 million bank accounts had been opened for women.