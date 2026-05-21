Piyush Goyal: US trade team may visit India June 2026
Business
A US trade team may visit India in June 2026, aiming to boost economic ties between the two countries.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal mentioned that while the visit is important for ongoing cooperation, the US chief negotiator may not be joining this time.
Goyal says government monitoring rupee slump
Goyal also talked about the rupee slipping to a new low against the dollar and reassured everyone that the government is keeping a close eye on things.
Instead of restricting imports, he praised people for supporting local products and expressed confidence that India will bounce back stronger despite global challenges.