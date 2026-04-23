Planning to take a business loan? Read this first

Navigating the world of business loans can be tricky, especially for first-time entrepreneurs in India. With a plethora of options, knowing which loan suits your business needs the best is key to success. This guide aims to simplify the process by giving you insights into various types of business loans available in India, along with eligibility criteria and application tips.

Loan types Understanding different loan types In India, businesses can avail of several types of loans, including term loans, working capital loans, and equipment financing. Term loans are generally used for long-term investments like purchasing machinery or expanding operations. Working capital loans help manage day-to-day expenses such as salaries and inventory purchases. Equipment financing is specifically for buying new equipment without affecting cash flow.

Eligibility Eligibility criteria explained Eligibility for business loans usually depends on factors such as credit score, annual turnover, and years in operation. Most lenders require a minimum credit score of 650 to qualify for a loan. Established businesses with an annual turnover of ₹25 lakh or more have better chances of approval than new startups. Also, having a solid business plan can improve your chances of getting the loan.

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Application process Application process simplified The application process for business loans in India involves submitting documents such as identity proof, address proof, income statements, and tax returns. It is important to prepare these documents beforehand to avoid delays in processing your application. Most lenders offer online applications, making it easier to apply from anywhere at any time.

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