All Coal India subsidiaries to be listed by 2030

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has directed the Coal Ministry to map and list all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited (CIL) by 2030. The move is aimed at improving governance, enhancing transparency, and unlocking value through asset monetization in the state-run coal giant. CIL accounts for over 80% of domestic coal production in India . The company operates through eight subsidiaries including Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Coalfields Ltd, Western Coalfields Ltd, and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

Upcoming IPOs BCCL and CMPDI set for stock market listings BCCL and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges by March 2026. All preparations for the listing process have been completed.

Listing plans Coal India to list 2 subsidiaries within next financial year The board of directors at Coal India has approved the listing of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. This decision comes after a specific directive from the Ministry of Coal to CIL. The ministry has asked CIL to take concrete steps for the listing of these two key subsidiaries within the next financial year.