Policybazaar and Tata AIA launch Shubh Flexi Pension plan

Shubh Flexi offers payment flexibility

With Shubh Flexi, you can pick your payment style, enjoy flexibility with premiums, and even defer payouts for up to 20 years if you want.

There's also a thoughtful return-of-premium feature for nominees, so what you put in doesn't go to waste.

It's Policybazaar and Tata AIA's way of rethinking how retirement planning works in a fast-changing world.