Policybazaar and Tata AIA launch Shubh Flexi Pension plan
Business
Policybazaar and Tata AIA just dropped the Shubh Flexi Pension Plan, a retirement option designed for today's changing times.
It guarantees you a steady income for life, but adds a twist: part of your returns are linked to the Nifty 50 index, so you get both security and potential growth.
The idea is to help people keep up with rising costs and longer lifespans.
Shubh Flexi offers payment flexibility
With Shubh Flexi, you can pick your payment style, enjoy flexibility with premiums, and even defer payouts for up to 20 years if you want.
There's also a thoughtful return-of-premium feature for nominees, so what you put in doesn't go to waste.
It's Policybazaar and Tata AIA's way of rethinking how retirement planning works in a fast-changing world.