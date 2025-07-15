Poonawalla Fincorp secures ₹1,005 crore through NCDs

Offering had a base size of ₹750 crore

The offering had a base size of ₹750 crore but was bumped up thanks to extra demand.

These NCDs are backed by company assets for added security, and if there are payment delays, investors get an extra 2% interest as a penalty.

This move helps Poonawalla Fincorp bring in fresh funds and gives investors a shot at steady returns without too much risk.