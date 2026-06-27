Power cuts and diesel limits squeeze India's small businesses

MSMEs limited to 200L retail diesel

Since June 11, 2026, MSMEs can only buy up to 200-liter of diesel per day at retail rates, which are cheaper than industrial prices.

This cap means running backup generators isn't always an option.

Industry groups are asking the government for some relief, and an expert has suggested solar power as a future fix, but for now, rising energy costs and supply issues are putting real pressure on these businesses.