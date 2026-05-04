PPF or FD: Which is ideal for short-term investment?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two popular investment options for the Indian middle class. While both serve the purpose of providing financial security, they differ in terms of returns, liquidity, and risk. Knowing these differences can help you make an informed decision on which option suits your financial goals better. Here is a look at the key differences between PPF and FDs.

#1 Understanding PPF's long-term benefits PPF is a long-term investment scheme with a 15-year lock-in period. It offers attractive interest rates, which are usually higher than those of FDs. The government backs PPF, making it a risk-free investment. The minimum annual contribution is ₹500, making it accessible for many. However, the long lock-in period means you cannot access your money easily until maturity, or partial withdrawals after certain years.

#2 Exploring FD's short-term advantages Fixed deposits are ideal for short-term investments, with tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. They provide fixed returns over the deposit period, which can be beneficial for short-term financial goals or emergencies. Unlike PPF, FDs allow premature withdrawals, though penalties may apply, offering more liquidity but at the cost of potentially lower returns compared to PPF over longer periods.

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#3 Comparing interest rates: PPF vs FD Interest rates on PPF are revised quarterly by the government and currently stand at around 7.1%. This rate is often higher than what banks offer on FDs, which generally vary between 5% and 7% depending on tenure and bank policies. However, unlike FD interest rates that may vary with market conditions, PPF offers stable returns backed by government guarantees.

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