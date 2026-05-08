PPF v/s FD: How to open and operate

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two popular investment options in India. Both provide a safe investment avenue, but differ in terms of returns, tenure, and liquidity. While PPF is a long-term investment with tax benefits, FDs offer flexible tenure and guaranteed returns. Knowing the difference can help you make the right investment choice depending on your financial goals and risk appetite.

#1 Understanding PPF: Features and benefits PPF is a government-backed long-term savings scheme with a minimum tenure of 15 years. It offers attractive interest rates, which are usually higher than those of bank savings accounts. The principal amount invested in PPF is tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Further, the interest earned is also tax-free, making it an attractive option for risk-averse investors looking for steady growth over time.

#2 Fixed deposits: A closer look Fixed deposits offer a flexible investment option with tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years or more, depending on the bank. They provide fixed interest rates for the duration of the deposit, ensuring predictable returns. Unlike PPF, FDs do not have any minimum investment requirement, allowing you to start with as little or as much as you want. However, premature withdrawal may attract penalties or reduced interest rates.

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#3 Comparing returns: PPF vs FD While PPF currently offers an interest rate of around 7.1%, which is revised quarterly, bank FDs typically offer rates between 5% and 7%, depending on tenure and financial institution. Although PPF may seem less lucrative than some FD offers in the short term, its tax benefits can significantly enhance overall returns over time.

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