Prabhjeet Singh exits as Uber India and South Asia president
Business
Prabhjeet Singh, who led Uber India and South Asia, has stepped down after nearly 11 years with the company.
He started in 2015 and became president in 2020.
His exit follows closely on the heels of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India last month.
Prabhjeet Singh scaled Auto Moto Shuttle
Singh helped scale popular services like Auto, Moto, and Shuttle, making rides more accessible for local commuters. He also pushed for partnerships with public transport and championed electric mobility as competition grew.
While Uber hasn't named a new leader yet, the company says it's still committed to growing in India, even as things shift at the top.