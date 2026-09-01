Prabhudas Lilladher keeps 'Buy' on Fractal Analytics, ₹1,010 target

Fractal Analytics just got a thumbs-up from Prabhudas Lilladher, which kept its "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹1,010.

Despite global economic ups and downs, Fractal is holding steady thanks to clients investing in AI to boost their edge.

Fractal.ai revenue grew 14% this year, with healthcare jumping 59%, while tech, media, and telecom dipped slightly but have stabilized.

A multi-year $17mn+ deal with a leading US healthcare enterprise should support growth in FY27 and beyond, while the rest of the BUs (ex-TMT) grew 22% YoY in USD.