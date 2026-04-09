Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana disburses ₹5.64Lcr in loans across India

PMMY adds Tarun-plus up to ₹20L

PMMY now offers four types of loans (including the new Tarun-plus option for up to ₹20 lakh), which has helped more people access bigger funds and repay on time.

Even with these larger amounts, most borrowers still take smaller loans (over 60% are under ₹30,000), so micro and small businesses aren't left out.

Plus, with NPAs dropping from nearly 5% to just 2% in five years and efforts to reach marginalized women, the scheme is becoming more inclusive and sustainable than ever.