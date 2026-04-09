Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana disburses ₹5.64Lcr in loans across India
The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) just set a new high, handing out ₹5.64 lakh crore in loans this year, up from last year's ₹5.4 lakh crore.
That's over 4.57 crore loans given to small businesses and entrepreneurs across India, making it easier for people to kick-start or grow their ventures.
PMMY adds Tarun-plus up to ₹20L
PMMY now offers four types of loans (including the new Tarun-plus option for up to ₹20 lakh), which has helped more people access bigger funds and repay on time.
Even with these larger amounts, most borrowers still take smaller loans (over 60% are under ₹30,000), so micro and small businesses aren't left out.
Plus, with NPAs dropping from nearly 5% to just 2% in five years and efforts to reach marginalized women, the scheme is becoming more inclusive and sustainable than ever.