Pragya Misra tells startups at India Innovation Day to plan
OpenAI's Pragya Misra wants Indian startups to look ahead, not just fix today's problems.
At India Innovation Day 2026, she urged founders to think about AI issues that could pop up in the next six to 12 months and not fall into the "recency bias" trap.
She also pointed out that routine customer service jobs might be shaken up by new AI tools.
Pragya Misra urges real-world AI workflows
Misra encouraged startups to build real-world workflows around AI, not just chase quick savings.
A recent report found nearly 90% of advanced Indian companies using AI are already spending less on outsourcing.
She also highlighted India's growing influence in global AI (like how student feedback here helped shape OpenAI's Study Mode) and said technical skills will stay important as the tech keeps evolving.