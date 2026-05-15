Pragya Misra tells startups at India Innovation Day to plan Business May 15, 2026

OpenAI's Pragya Misra wants Indian startups to look ahead, not just fix today's problems.

At India Innovation Day 2026, she urged founders to think about AI issues that could pop up in the next six to 12 months and not fall into the "recency bias" trap.

She also pointed out that routine customer service jobs might be shaken up by new AI tools.