Pratyush Kumar says India can become global AI leader cost-effectively

Kumar shared that Sarvam's own model is about one-11th the cost of bigger international rivals and works especially well for tasks like voice recognition, already handling hundreds of millions of minutes.

He also called for building an Indian "sovereign" AI stack to cut reliance on foreign tech and help regulated sectors like insurance.

In his words: Kumar said the first thing is we should be able to manufacture intelligence ourselves, just like we manufacture steel, manufacture cars, manufacture agriculture produce.