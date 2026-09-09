Pratyush Kumar says India can become global AI leader cost-effectively
India has a real shot at becoming a global AI powerhouse by focusing on cost-effective solutions, according to Sarvam AI co-founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar.
At Global Fintech Fest 2026, he pointed out that homegrown AI models, better access to GPUs (the chips that power AI), and a fast-growing pool of tech talent are putting India on the map for innovation.
Kumar urges Indian sovereign AI stack
Kumar shared that Sarvam's own model is about one-11th the cost of bigger international rivals and works especially well for tasks like voice recognition, already handling hundreds of millions of minutes.
He also called for building an Indian "sovereign" AI stack to cut reliance on foreign tech and help regulated sectors like insurance.
In his words: Kumar said the first thing is we should be able to manufacture intelligence ourselves, just like we manufacture steel, manufacture cars, manufacture agriculture produce.