Pratyush Kumar says India could soon be an AI powerhouse
India could soon be a major force in artificial intelligence, said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, he pointed out that while the world started building AI years ago, India is just getting started, with homegrown AI models, better access to GPUs, and a growing pool of tech talent fueling this new phase.
Kumar urges banks adopt indigenous AI
Kumar believes India can build affordable and scalable AI for its huge population if it invests in local infrastructure, free from foreign control and outside regulations like the US Patriot Act.
He encouraged banks and financial firms to try out indigenous and customized AI models.
In his words, "In the next decade, we have the opportunity, at least in this critical space of AI, to be builders and improvers rather than users."