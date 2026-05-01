President Trump raises EU car and truck tariffs to 25%

Tariff risks blocking US EU deal

The move totally blindsided European Union leaders, especially since they were working on an existing trade agreement with the United States.

Bernd Lange, who heads up the European Parliament's trade committee, said, "This is no way to treat close partners,"

Lange said. With formal sign-off still ongoing and some issues unresolved, this tariff hike could seriously slow down or even block any future deal between the two sides.