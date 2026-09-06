How to check if Aadhaar is linked to multiple SIMs
What's the story
Did you know that your Aadhaar card can be linked with multiple mobile numbers? According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), one person can have up to nine mobile connections in their name. This rule was introduced for effective management of mobile connections, but it also makes it necessary for individuals to regularly check which numbers are linked with their identity due to rising cases of Aadhaar misuse.
Risk factor
Why this check is important
Telecom operators in India accept Aadhaar cards as valid proof of identity and address for issuing new SIM cards.
While this makes the process easy, it also makes it easier for fraudsters to misuse these details.
They can use someone else's identity documents to get a SIM card, which can then be used for making calls, sending texts, creating social media accounts, or even committing complex financial crimes.
Solution
Use 'Sanchar Saathi' platform for this check
To help consumers identify such misuse, the government has launched the 'Sanchar Saathi' platform. It comes with a facility called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP).
The services offered by this platform allow users to check mobile connections issued in their name and report any unknown numbers.
This way, you can take action against fraudsters using your identity for illegal activities.
User guide
Steps to verify mobile connections issued in your name
Using the 'Sanchar Saathi' platform is a simple process.
You just have to visit the website, select the option to check mobile connections issued in your name, enter your 10-digit mobile number, complete CAPTCHA details, and verify identity via OTP (One Time Password).
Once verified successfully, all mobile connections linked with your identity will be displayed on the platform. If any unknown number appears, you can take necessary action through this platform.
Security measures
What has the government done?
With mobile numbers increasingly linked with banking services, digital payments, social media accounts, and other online services, security checks have become indispensable.
A compromised mobile connection could give fraudsters access to OTP-based authentication and other sensitive services.
Keeping this in mind, the government has tightened SIM issuance rules. New connections now require Digital KYC or e-KYC, while bulk issuance of SIM cards to common people is restricted.