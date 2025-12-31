OYO parent Prism files for ₹6,650cr IPO via confidential route
What's the story
Prism, the parent firm of hospitality brand OYO, has confidentially filed for its initial public offering (IPO). This is Prism's third attempt at going public. The company recently got shareholder approval to raise up to ₹6,650 crore in primary capital through the IPO. Prism's first IPO application was filed in 2021 but was returned by the stock market regulator in January 2023. The company then revised its filing for a much smaller IPO.
Previous attempts
Prism's IPO journey
Originally, the Gurugram-based firm had proposed a $1.2 billion (around ₹8,430 crore) issue but later revised it for a 40-60% smaller amount. Later, in 2024, Prism withdrew its draft prospectus and opted for private funding instead of going public.
Business growth
Financial performance and future plans
For FY2025, Prism reported a revenue of ₹6,253 crore (up by 16%) and a net profit of ₹245 crore. The company has been expanding into premium stays and leveraging technology to streamline operations. Despite opposition from its largest shareholder SoftBank, Prism is targeting a March 2026 listing at a $7 billion valuation.