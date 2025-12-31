This is Prism's third attempt at going public

OYO parent Prism files for ₹6,650cr IPO via confidential route

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:59 pm Dec 31, 202507:59 pm

What's the story

Prism, the parent firm of hospitality brand OYO, has confidentially filed for its initial public offering (IPO). This is Prism's third attempt at going public. The company recently got shareholder approval to raise up to ₹6,650 crore in primary capital through the IPO. Prism's first IPO application was filed in 2021 but was returned by the stock market regulator in January 2023. The company then revised its filing for a much smaller IPO.