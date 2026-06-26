Private equity in Indian real estate falls 23% to $1.13bn
Private equity (PE) investments in Indian real estate took a hit this year, falling 23% to $1.13 billion between January and June.
Knight Frank India points to high global interest rates and tighter cash flow as the main reasons for investors playing it safe.
Most of the money went into office spaces, which actually saw a 33% jump compared to last year.
Offices secure 89% of PE inflows
Office properties grabbed 89% of all PE inflows, with big interest from global firms and local companies, especially for completed buildings that offer steady returns and less risk.
On the flip side, residential investments dropped sharply to $128 million as investors grew more cautious toward development-led opportunities.
The National Capital Region led the pack for total investment, followed by Pune and Chennai.