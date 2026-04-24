Global investigations

xAI under global scrutiny for sexualized imagery by Grok chatbot

The warning comes as xAI faces global scrutiny over the creation and distribution of sexualized images involving its AI chatbot, Grok. The Irish Data Protection Commission launched an investigation into the matter in February, which was cited as an example in SpaceX's regulatory filing. These multiple investigations could potentially jeopardize xAI's access to certain markets, according to its parent company SpaceX.