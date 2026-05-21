Profit booking stalls Indian markets, Nifty and Sensex slip

Grasim Industries and IndiGo top gainers

Smaller stocks did better than the big names: Nifty Smallcap rose 0.63%, while Midcap was mostly unchanged.

Realty, Cement, and Healthcare stocks had a good day; IT, FMCG, and Media weren't so lucky.

Grasim Industries and IndiGo led the gainers, while Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever saw losses.