Profit booking stalls Indian markets, Nifty and Sensex slip
Indian stock markets barely moved on Thursday. Early gains fizzled out as investors booked profits.
Nifty closed just 4.30 points lower at 23,654.70, and Sensex slipped by 135.03 points to end at 75,183.36.
Even with positive vibes from easing global tensions and cheaper oil, selling picked up near key resistance levels.
Grasim Industries and IndiGo top gainers
Smaller stocks did better than the big names: Nifty Smallcap rose 0.63%, while Midcap was mostly unchanged.
Realty, Cement, and Healthcare stocks had a good day; IT, FMCG, and Media weren't so lucky.
Grasim Industries and IndiGo led the gainers, while Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever saw losses.
Rupee snaps 9-day losing streak
The rupee snapped its nine-day losing streak, jumping 62 paise against the dollar to become Asia's best performer for the day, thanks to RBI support and softer oil prices (though high crude costs still loom in the background).