Promoters and PEs offload $30 billion in Indian stocks

India's stock market hasn't lost its cool

Despite all this selling, India's stock market hasn't lost its cool—benchmark indices are still up 7% for the year.

That's mostly thanks to retail investors putting in a massive $41 billion, showing how local buyers are stepping up.

Experts say these big sell-offs aren't panic moves; promoters are just cashing in on high prices or wrapping up old investments, while mutual funds and other domestic players have helped absorb the impact.