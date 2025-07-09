Next Article
Promoters and PEs offload $30 billion in Indian stocks
Promoters and private equity (PE) firms have sold about $30 billion worth of Indian stocks by June 2025, with big moves happening in May and June.
Even major companies like Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance saw some of the action.
At the same time, foreign investors pulled out another $11 billion.
India's stock market hasn't lost its cool
Despite all this selling, India's stock market hasn't lost its cool—benchmark indices are still up 7% for the year.
That's mostly thanks to retail investors putting in a massive $41 billion, showing how local buyers are stepping up.
Experts say these big sell-offs aren't panic moves; promoters are just cashing in on high prices or wrapping up old investments, while mutual funds and other domestic players have helped absorb the impact.