Property insurance rates drop 25% in India
Commercial insurance just got a lot more affordable in India, with rates falling by as much as 25% at the end of 2025.
This big drop is thanks to more competition and extra support from global reinsurers, making coverage cheaper across the board—especially for property insurance.
Cyber insurance premiums dropped 10-15%
Property insurance rates are down 15-25%, with high-risk sectors like chemicals and food also seeing big savings.
Cyber insurance premiums dropped 10-15%, even though online fraud is on the rise.
Casualty and financial lines saw smaller but still noticeable reductions.
Marsh's Omar Gemei speaks on the issue
New players entering the market, plus strong backing from reinsurers in London and Dubai, have boosted capacity, especially in West Asia.
Marsh's Omar Gemei credits India's "strong economic momentum, sustained public and private investment in infrastructure, and rapid digitalisation across sectors" for these lower prices, and noted a favorable pricing environment in Q4 2025.