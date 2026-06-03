Propsoch raises $2 million seed led by Athera Venture Partners
Business
Propsoch, a Bengaluru-based real estate tech startup, just raised $2 million in seed funding led by Athera Venture Partners, with Sparrow Capital and the Vakil Group joining in.
The new funds are set to boost their research, grow the team, and help them expand into new cities.
Propsoch targets 10,000 homebuyers this year
Having already guided more than 1,500 families in Bengaluru through buying homes, Propsoch now wants to take its services to Mumbai and aims to support 10,000 homebuyers this year.
Founder Ashish Acharya says their goal is simple: "buying a home is easily the largest financial decision an Indian family makes."
they brought in ₹1.89 crore in revenue but also saw an ₹18.7 lakh loss.