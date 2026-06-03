Propsoch raises $2 million seed led by Athera Venture Partners

Propsoch targets 10,000 homebuyers this year

Having already guided more than 1,500 families in Bengaluru through buying homes, Propsoch now wants to take its services to Mumbai and aims to support 10,000 homebuyers this year.

Founder Ashish Acharya says their goal is simple: "buying a home is easily the largest financial decision an Indian family makes."

they brought in ₹1.89 crore in revenue but also saw an ₹18.7 lakh loss.