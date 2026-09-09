Public banks warn customers of possible disruptions from union strikes

Heads up: Several major public-sector banks, including Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and PNB, are warning customers about possible service hiccups because of upcoming union strikes.

There is a one-day walkout on September 11, a three-day strike from September 28-30, and an indefinite strike starting October 26.

The unions behind this (UFBU, AIBASM, BKSM) say they are pushing for better working conditions.