Public banks warn customers of possible disruptions from union strikes
Heads up: Several major public-sector banks, including Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and PNB, are warning customers about possible service hiccups because of upcoming union strikes.
There is a one-day walkout on September 11, a three-day strike from September 28-30, and an indefinite strike starting October 26.
The unions behind this (UFBU, AIBASM, BKSM) say they are pushing for better working conditions.
Unions want 5-day workweek, PLI changes
Banks are trying to keep things running but admit services might get delayed or disrupted.
The unions want a five-day workweek and changes to the government's performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
After talks, the government paused implementation of the PLI rollout for now but has not agreed to everything else yet, so more strikes could follow if demands like health care for retired staff are not met.