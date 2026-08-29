Public lenders to challenge Subhash Chandra's 6.25cr repayment at NCLAT

Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd, Canara Bank, and LIC Housing Finance are not happy with the green light given to Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan.

Even though private creditors (with 80.81% voting share) backed it, these public sector lenders strongly objected and now plan to take their fight to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).