Pune's Vaayu Biogas converts kitchen waste into clean cooking gas

Vaayu sees surge after LPG shortage

After India's LPG shortage in March 2026, Vaayu saw a huge jump in interest: more than 1,500 people reached out and 200 orders came in just from Pune.

The startup also helps waste pickers and has installed units in the homes of 50 waste pickers and SWaCH members.

Priyadarshan says he has saved 10 LPG cylinders since 2019.

Looking ahead, Priyadarshan wants to expand across India and build a community focused on smart, sustainable living.