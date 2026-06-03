Pune's Vaayu Biogas converts kitchen waste into clean cooking gas
Vaayu Biogas, started by Pune's Priyadarshan Sahasrabuddhe in 2019, is helping people turn kitchen scraps into clean cooking gas.
Their compact biogas systems are now in 450 installations in total, with a majority in and around Pune, with a few installations in Uttarakhand and Visakhapatnam, offering a greener alternative to traditional LPG.
Vaayu sees surge after LPG shortage
After India's LPG shortage in March 2026, Vaayu saw a huge jump in interest: more than 1,500 people reached out and 200 orders came in just from Pune.
The startup also helps waste pickers and has installed units in the homes of 50 waste pickers and SWaCH members.
Priyadarshan says he has saved 10 LPG cylinders since 2019.
Looking ahead, Priyadarshan wants to expand across India and build a community focused on smart, sustainable living.