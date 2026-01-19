Punjab National Bank's Q3 profit rises 12% to ₹5,190cr

Financial performance

PNB's operating profit sees significant increase

Along with the net profit, PNB also saw an increase in its operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹7,570.32 crore, marking a 13.8% YoY increase from ₹6,651.62 crore in the same period last year. Net NPAs eased to 0.32% from 0.36% in the previous quarter. However, the bank also reported a sharp rise in provisions, which climbed to ₹1,150 crore in the December quarter from ₹643 crore in the July-September period.