Punjab National Bank's Q3 profit rises 12% to ₹5,190cr
What's the story
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the government-owned lender, has announced an 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹5,189.79 crore during this period, compared to ₹4,648.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Net Interest Income (NII) stood at ₹10,533 crore, a decline of 4.5% from the same quarter last year. Following the announcement of the results, shares of PNB fell over 4% to ₹126.76.
Financial performance
PNB's operating profit sees significant increase
Along with the net profit, PNB also saw an increase in its operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹7,570.32 crore, marking a 13.8% YoY increase from ₹6,651.62 crore in the same period last year. Net NPAs eased to 0.32% from 0.36% in the previous quarter. However, the bank also reported a sharp rise in provisions, which climbed to ₹1,150 crore in the December quarter from ₹643 crore in the July-September period.