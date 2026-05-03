Punjab & Sind Bank eyes ₹3L crore business this year

Punjab & Sind Bank, a state-owned lender, has set an ambitious target to achieve a total business of ₹3 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year. The bank's MD and CEO, Swarup Kumar Saha, said they have already achieved a total business of ₹2.63 lakh crore in FY26, marking a 15% growth. He hopes to exceed the ₹3 lakh crore mark this fiscal year with expected loan growth and deposit expansion.

Growth plan Bank's credit and deposit growth expectations Punjab & Sind Bank is expecting a credit growth of 16-18% and a deposit expansion of 13-14% in the current fiscal year. Saha said, "With this kind of credit and deposit growth, the bank can surpass ₹3 lakh crore business mix." To support this expansion, the bank plans to raise funds through both equity and debt issuances.

Share sale Punjab & Sind Bank to raise ₹3,000 crore via QIP Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through a private placement share sale. The move is aimed at meeting the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms of the market regulator SEBI. Currently, the Government of India holds a whopping 93.85% stake in Punjab & Sind Bank.

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Fund approval Timing, amount of stake dilution depends on market conditions Saha said the bank's board has approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore from Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other means in FY27. He added they are in talks with merchant bankers and will soon start roadshows to engage investors for the proposed stake dilution. However, he clarified that the timing and exact amount would depend on market conditions, which aren't very favorable at present.

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