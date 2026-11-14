PwC US launches certification to sharpen judgment amid AI automation
PwC US is rolling out a fresh certification program for more than 85,000 partners and employees, aiming to sharpen their critical thinking and judgment skills, especially as artificial intelligence, or AI, starts handling more of the routine work.
The goal? Help people blend their analytical strengths with AI so they can deliver smarter, more thoughtful client solutions.
Certification developed with Wharton and Harvard
Developed alongside experts from Wharton and Harvard, the program mixes assessments, targeted learning, and real-world simulations.
PwC isn't stopping there. It is planning to bring this framework to universities from early 2027 as part of its Student Human Skills Initiative.