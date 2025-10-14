Qatar Airways, IndiGo offer massive Diwali discounts: Check details
Planning a Diwali getaway? IndiGo and Qatar Airways just dropped some tempting flight discounts for the 2025 festive season.
IndiGo's one-way domestic fares now start at ₹2,390, with international tickets from ₹8,990 for trips between November 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.
You can book these deals through their website or app until October 17.
Additional offers for travelers
IndiGo is also offering 35% off hotel bookings with code HOTEL35 if you book your flight before October 17.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has up to 25% off on both economy and business class tickets from India to America, Africa, and Europe—these can be booked until October 23.
Privilege Club members can even earn bonus Avios using promo code PCSAC25.
Book early to save big
These limited-time fares mean big savings with Qatar Airways's discount.
If you're eyeing a festive escape or a quick break, booking early could help you snag the lowest prices before they're gone.