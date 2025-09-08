QCY to manufacture audio products in India: Here's why
QCY, a global audio brand, is stepping into India by opening a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana.
They're aiming to grab $75-100 million in market share by 2026 and are kicking things off with six new products—think TWS earbuds, headphones, and speakers—just in time for the festive season.
This move also supports the Make in India initiative and gives a boost to the local wearable tech scene.
Partnership with WooDoo Ventures for distribution and marketing
To make its mark, QCY has joined forces with WooDoo Ventures for distribution and marketing across India.
With over 140 production lines and the ability to churn out more than 22 million units each year, they're ready for high demand.
Plus, by collaborating with Qualcomm and investing in building a robust offline retail network, QCY wants to make quality sound accessible to consumers across India.