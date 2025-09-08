QCY to manufacture audio products in India: Here's why

Partnership with WooDoo Ventures for distribution and marketing

To make its mark, QCY has joined forces with WooDoo Ventures for distribution and marketing across India.

With over 140 production lines and the ability to churn out more than 22 million units each year, they're ready for high demand.

Plus, by collaborating with Qualcomm and investing in building a robust offline retail network, QCY wants to make quality sound accessible to consumers across India.