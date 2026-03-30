QED Investors set to invest up to $300 million in India
Business
QED Investors, a major venture capital firm, is set to invest up to $300 million in India, focusing on embedded finance, wealthtech, and AI.
Managing Partner Nigel Morris says this move shows their belief that India is moving from "a market of promises to a market of consequences": basically, it's go-time for real results.
QED seeks long term India partnerships
QED has already backed eight Indian startups in the last five years and wants to build long-term partnerships here—not just quick wins.
Their new strategy lines up with a surge in AI spending across financial services, especially in areas like fraud prevention and voice tech.
With more Indians joining the formal economy and startups finding their groove, QED sees huge potential for growth ahead.